Human Rights Observatory

Gender is playing a crucial role in this US election - and it’s not just about Kamala Harris

By Carol Johnson, Emerita Professor, Department of Politics and International Relations, University of Adelaide
Having a female presidential candidate has made gender obvious in this US presidential election, even to many who normally neglect its role. The specific contest between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, along with the prominence of issues such as abortion, has resulted in a particularly large gender voting gap. Far more women have consistently indicated support for Harris and far more men for Trump.

However, gender has always been crucial in US presidential elections,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
