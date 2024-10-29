Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Autocrats and cities: how capitals have become a battleground for protest and control

By David Jackman, Departmental Lecturer in Development Studies, University of Oxford
Tom Goodfellow, Lecturer in Urban Studies and Planning, University of Sheffield
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the world’s longest reigning female political leader, fled Bangladesh on 5 August 2024 for the safety of India. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of protesters descended on Bangladesh’s capital city, Dhaka. The crowds ransacked her official residence, occupied the nation’s parliament and burnt down her family home.

Hasina, who had ruled the country for more than 20 years in total, had…The Conversation


