Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Pennsylvania’s election results will take time to count

By Alauna Safarpour, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Gettysburg College
Pennsylvania is the battleground state with the most Electoral College votes. While everyone will want to know the outcome of the vote there as soon as possible, it’s going to take time.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
