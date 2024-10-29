Plans to cool the Earth by blocking sunlight are gaining momentum but critical voices risk being excluded
By Albert Van Wijngaarden, Phd Candidate, Scott Polar Research Institute, University of Cambridge
Adrian Hindes, Research Assistant at the Fenner School, Australian National University
Chloe Colomer, PhD Candidate at UCL Science, Technology, Engineering and Public Policy (STEaPP) department, UCL
Solar geoengineering research is advancing fast, after a recent flurry of funding announcements. Yet these technologies are still speculative and have many critics, and we worry their concerns won’t be heard. If geoengineering is essentially allowed to self-regulate, with no effective global governance, future research could easily take us down a dangerous path.
Solar geoengineering refers to proposals to reduce global warming by reflecting a portion of sunlight back into space before it reaches the Earth’s surface. In its best-known form, this means using high-flying aircraft to inject…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, October 29, 2024