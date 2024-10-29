Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Plans to cool the Earth by blocking sunlight are gaining momentum but critical voices risk being excluded

By Albert Van Wijngaarden, Phd Candidate, Scott Polar Research Institute, University of Cambridge
Adrian Hindes, Research Assistant at the Fenner School, Australian National University
Chloe Colomer, PhD Candidate at UCL Science, Technology, Engineering and Public Policy (STEaPP) department, UCL
Solar geoengineering research is advancing fast, after a recent flurry of funding announcements. Yet these technologies are still speculative and have many critics, and we worry their concerns won’t be heard. If geoengineering is essentially allowed to self-regulate, with no effective global governance, future research could easily take us down a dangerous path.

Solar geoengineering refers to proposals to reduce global warming by reflecting a portion of sunlight back into space before it reaches the Earth’s surface. In its best-known form, this means using high-flying aircraft to inject…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
