Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Norman coin hoard becomes England’s most valuable treasure – it could have been worth a lot more

By Chloe Duckworth, Reader in Archaeological Science & Public Engagement, Newcastle University
There is clearly giddy excitement in the shaky footage showing hands scrabbling in the soil in the Chew Valley in south-west England. A close-up shot captures someone pulling silver coin after silver coin from the churned earth as a woman laughs “there’s pennies everywhere.” The video accompanied news reports in 2019 of the monumental find by seven detectorists of a hoard of silver coins dating from the time of the Norman conquest in the 11th century.

The hoard has just been purchased for a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why is the Democratic Republic of Congo wracked by conflict?
~ The ancient Irish get far too much credit for Halloween
~ Brics+ could shape a new world order, but it lacks shared values and a unified identity
~ Climate change is making it harder for people to get the care they need
~ Serial killing in South Africa: Station Strangler murders re-examined in new documentary
~ Amid the West’s wavering aid to Ukraine, North Korea backs Russia in a mutually beneficial move
~ Autocrats and cities: how capitals have become a battleground for protest and control
~ How the Abbé Pierre Foundation and Emmaüs can overcome their founder’s cumbersome legacy
~ Why Pennsylvania’s election results will take time to count
~ Trump accused of ‘malignant narcissism’ – but how accurately can you diagnose someone you’ve never met?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter