Medieval Women: In Their Own Words at the British Library is unmissable

By Diane Watt, Professor of English, University of Surrey
The British Library’s breathtaking new exhibition, Medieval Women: In Their Own Words, brings to life the experiences, stories and voices of women from the distant past.

The show covers the period from 1100 to 1500, and a range of mainly western countries and cultures. Many of the women featured are from the elite ranks of society: queens, princesses, noblewomen and nuns.

On first entering the gallery, visitors encounter a striking late 13th-century carved…The Conversation


