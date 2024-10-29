Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel/OPT: Law to ban UNRWA amounts to criminalization of humanitarian aid

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the news that the Israeli parliament has passed a law to ban the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) from operating inside Israel, Amnesty International’s Secretary General, Agnès Callamard, said:   “This unconscionable law is an outright attack on the rights of Palestinian refugees. It is clearly designed […] The post Israel/OPT: Law to ban UNRWA amounts to criminalization of humanitarian aid appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International
