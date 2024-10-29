Israel’s ban on UNRWA continues a pattern of politicizing Palestinian refugee aid – and puts millions of lives at risk
By Nicholas R. Micinski, Assistant Professor of Political Science and International Affairs, University of Maine
Kelsey Norman, Fellow for the Middle East, Baker Institute for Public Policy, Rice University
Millions of Palestinian refugees are set to suffer as a result of banning the UN agency, piling pressure on the US, which has warned of ‘consequences.’
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, October 29, 2024