Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
The ancient Irish get way too much credit for Halloween

By Lisa Bitel, Dean’s Professor of Religion & Professor of History, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
Folklorists created a through line from the Celtic pagan festival of Samhain to Halloween. But the Halloween we know today has more to do with the English, a 9th century pope and American consumerism.The Conversation


~ Israel/OPT: Law to ban UNRWA amounts to criminalization of humanitarian aid
~ Israel’s ban on UNRWA continues a pattern of politicizing Palestinian refugee aid – and puts millions of lives at risk
~ Rising partisanship is making nonprofits more reluctant to engage in policy debates − new research
~ Corporate social responsibility disclosures are a double-edged sword, new research suggests
~ RFK Jr.’s pivot to Trump is a journey taken by many populists swept along the left-to-right alternative media pipeline
~ For an estimated 4 million people with felony convictions, restoring their right to vote is complicated – and varies state by state
~ On foreign policy, Trump opts for disruption and Harris for engagement − but they share some of the same concerns
~ Beyond bottled water and sandwiches: What FEMA is doing to get hurricane victims back into their homes
~ How Trump’s racist talk of immigrant ‘bad genes’ echoes some of the last century’s darkest ideas about eugenics
~ Grow fast, die young? Animals that invest in building high-quality biomaterials may slow aging and increase their lifespans
