Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Four reasons weight-loss jabs alone won’t help get people back to work

By Lucie Nield, Senior Lecturer in Nutrition and Dietetics, Sheffield Hallam University
Prime Minister Keir Starmer and health secretary Wes Streeting have recently discussed plans to trial weight-loss injections for around 250,000 people with obesity who are unemployed in a bid to get them back into work, ease pressure on the NHS and boost the economy.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Israel/OPT: Law to ban UNRWA amounts to criminalization of humanitarian aid
~ Israel’s ban on UNRWA continues a pattern of politicizing Palestinian refugee aid – and puts millions of lives at risk
~ Rising partisanship is making nonprofits more reluctant to engage in policy debates − new research
~ Corporate social responsibility disclosures are a double-edged sword, new research suggests
~ RFK Jr.’s pivot to Trump is a journey taken by many populists swept along the left-to-right alternative media pipeline
~ For an estimated 4 million people with felony convictions, restoring their right to vote is complicated – and varies state by state
~ On foreign policy, Trump opts for disruption and Harris for engagement − but they share some of the same concerns
~ Beyond bottled water and sandwiches: What FEMA is doing to get hurricane victims back into their homes
~ How Trump’s racist talk of immigrant ‘bad genes’ echoes some of the last century’s darkest ideas about eugenics
~ The ancient Irish get way too much credit for Halloween
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter