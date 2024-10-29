Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: ‘identity politics’ has challenged the Labor Party to define its identity

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Saturday’s Queensland result provides the latest evidence of the dual tugs on the modern Labor Party, coming from its different constituencies.

The smallest swing against the Miles government was in inner Brisbane; the swing became bigger in the outer suburbs, and larger again in the regions. The broad state figures were: south-east Queensland 6.3%; rural/regional Queensland 9.2%. The awings in the city were: inner Brisbane 5.0%; outer Brisbane 7.7%.

This sort of divide reflects a challenge, first recognised decades ago, that’s highlighted by former Labor senator and minister…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
