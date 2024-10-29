Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Inquiry warns distrustful public wouldn’t accept COVID measures in future pandemic

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The inquiry also found that, facing unprecedented circumstances, the COVID response in Australia was not as effective as it could have been.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia’s COVID inquiry shows why a permanent ‘centre for disease control’ is more urgent than ever
~ Burkina Faso: Massacre Shows Need to Protect Civilians
~ Mozambique: Post-Election Protests Violently Repressed
~ Iraq: People held in Al-Jed’ah Centre subjected to torture and enforced disappearance after arrests – new investigation
~ Olympic athletes live much longer than ‘average Joes’ – but elite AFL and rugby union players don’t
~ 2023 election study: what voters really wanted, and why the coalition’s mandate could be fragile
~ Holy See: Agreement with China Should Promote Rights
~ Saudi Arabia: Flawed Assessment of World Cup Bid
~ Commercial whaling and climate change are inhibiting evolutionary change in Arctic whales
~ Businesses are leveraging the UN Sustainable Development Goals to gain political influence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter