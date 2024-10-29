Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia’s COVID inquiry shows why a permanent ‘centre for disease control’ is more urgent than ever

By Jocelyne Basseal, Associate Director, Sydney Infectious Diseases Institute (Sydney ID), Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of Sydney
Ben Marais, Professor; Director Sydney ID, University of Sydney
After initial success, Australia’s pandemic response suffered due to a lack of strong, independent, central co-ordination. We mustn’t make the same mistake twice. Here’s how a CDC can help.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Inquiry warns distrustful public wouldn’t accept COVID measures in future pandemic
~ Burkina Faso: Massacre Shows Need to Protect Civilians
~ Mozambique: Post-Election Protests Violently Repressed
~ Iraq: People held in Al-Jed’ah Centre subjected to torture and enforced disappearance after arrests – new investigation
~ Olympic athletes live much longer than ‘average Joes’ – but elite AFL and rugby union players don’t
~ 2023 election study: what voters really wanted, and why the coalition’s mandate could be fragile
~ Holy See: Agreement with China Should Promote Rights
~ Saudi Arabia: Flawed Assessment of World Cup Bid
~ Commercial whaling and climate change are inhibiting evolutionary change in Arctic whales
~ Businesses are leveraging the UN Sustainable Development Goals to gain political influence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter