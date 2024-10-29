Australia’s COVID inquiry shows why a permanent ‘centre for disease control’ is more urgent than ever
By Jocelyne Basseal, Associate Director, Sydney Infectious Diseases Institute (Sydney ID), Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of Sydney
Ben Marais, Professor; Director Sydney ID, University of Sydney
After initial success, Australia’s pandemic response suffered due to a lack of strong, independent, central co-ordination. We mustn’t make the same mistake twice. Here’s how a CDC can help.
