Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Burkina Faso: Massacre Shows Need to Protect Civilians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Screenshot of a video seemingly filmed by the JNIM showing fighters along the trench during the attack on Barsalogho, Sanmatenga province, Burkina Faso, on August 24, 2024.  An Islamist armed group massacred at least 133 people in the town of Barsalogho, Burkina Faso, on August 24, 2024, largely civilians forced to build a trench to protect the town with a military base.The massacre is the latest example of atrocities by Islamist armed groups against civilians whom the government has put at unnecessary risk.Burkina Faso should stop putting civilians at needless…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Inquiry warns distrustful public wouldn’t accept COVID measures in future pandemic
~ Australia’s COVID inquiry shows why a permanent ‘centre for disease control’ is more urgent than ever
~ Mozambique: Post-Election Protests Violently Repressed
~ Iraq: People held in Al-Jed’ah Centre subjected to torture and enforced disappearance after arrests – new investigation
~ Olympic athletes live much longer than ‘average Joes’ – but elite AFL and rugby union players don’t
~ 2023 election study: what voters really wanted, and why the coalition’s mandate could be fragile
~ Holy See: Agreement with China Should Promote Rights
~ Saudi Arabia: Flawed Assessment of World Cup Bid
~ Commercial whaling and climate change are inhibiting evolutionary change in Arctic whales
~ Businesses are leveraging the UN Sustainable Development Goals to gain political influence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter