Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mozambique: Post-Election Protests Violently Repressed

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Units of the Mozambican anti-riot police deploy during a march called by the presidential candidate of the Optimist Party for the Development of Mozambique (PODEMOS) in Maputo, on October 21, 2024. © 2024 ALFREDO ZUNIGA/AFP via Getty Images (Johannesburg) – Mozambique security forces killed at least 11 people and injured dozens of others using live bullets and tear gas during post-election protests across the country on October 24 and 25, 2024, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should promptly and impartially investigate the apparently excessive use of…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
