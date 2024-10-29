Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iraq: People held in Al-Jed’ah Centre subjected to torture and enforced disappearance after arrests – new investigation

By Amnesty International
Iraqis are being subjected to torture and other ill-treatment as well as enforced disappearance after being arrested in Al-Jed’ah Community Rehabilitation Centre in northern Iraq, Amnesty International said in a new investigation. Amnesty International documented the cases of eight people, including seven men and one woman, who were arrested in Al-Jed’ah Centre (also known as […] The post Iraq: People held in Al-Jed’ah Centre subjected to torture and enforced disappearance after arrests – new investigation appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
