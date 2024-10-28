Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

2023 election study: what voters really wanted, and why the coalition’s mandate could be fragile

By Mona Krewel, Senior Lecturer in Comparative Politics, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Jack Vowles, Professor of Political Science, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Matthew Gibbons, Researcher, Political Science Programme, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Sam Crawley, Teaching Fellow, School of History, Philosophy, Political Science and International Relations, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Thomas Jamieson, Lecturer in Political Communication, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
The National-led coalition has a challenging mandate to govern, given voter expectations and surprisingly high levels of satisfaction with the outgoing Labour Party.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Olympic athletes live much longer than ‘average Joes’ – but elite AFL and rugby union players don’t
~ Holy See: Agreement with China Should Promote Rights
~ Saudi Arabia: Flawed Assessment of World Cup Bid
~ Commercial whaling and climate change are inhibiting evolutionary change in Arctic whales
~ Businesses are leveraging the UN Sustainable Development Goals to gain political influence
~ The upside of adversity: Children learn resilience from coping with difficulties
~ The scale of fraud against seniors is huge, and still growing — here’s why
~ France: hijab ban during sports, ‘discriminatory and must be reversed’ say experts
~ The Azerbaijani government throws support behind Georgian Dream Party amid election inconsistencies
~ Alberta’s impending anti-2SLGBTQIA+ legislation is stoking fear and anxiety
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter