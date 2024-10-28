Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Holy See: Agreement with China Should Promote Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image St. Joseph's Church, also known as Wangfujing Catholic Church, in Beijing, China, October 22, 2020. © 2020 Greg Baker/AFP via Getty Images (Rome) – The Vatican’s renewal of its 2018 agreement with the Chinese government should be the basis for improvements in religious freedom and other human rights in China, Human Rights Watch said today. The Chinese government should immediately free forcibly disappeared Catholic bishops, including James Su Zhimin, Augustine Cui Tai, Julius Jia Zhiguo, Joseph Zhang Weizhu, Peter Shao Zhumin, and Thaddeus Ma Daqin,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
