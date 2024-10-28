Tolerance.ca
Saudi Arabia: Flawed Assessment of World Cup Bid

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Emir and President of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (L), Gianni Infantino (SUI) FIFA President, (M), Saudi Arabia s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman al-Saud (R) in the group A match in Al Bayt Stadium in Doha, Qatar on November 20, 2022. © 2022 Sipa via AP Images (New York) – A flawed human rights assessment of Saudi Arabia’s FIFA 2034 World Cup bid by AS&H Clifford Chance, part of the global partnership of London-based law firm Clifford Chance, leaves the global firm at risk of being linked to abuses which result from the tournament, 11 organizations,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
