Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Azerbaijani government throws support behind Georgian Dream Party amid election inconsistencies

By Arzu Geybullayeva
While the opposition and President of Georgia refused to accept election results, which showed ruling Georgian Dream winning with 54 percent, due to electoral inconsistencies, Azerbaijan rushed to congratulate the ruling government.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
