Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Alberta’s impending anti-2SLGBTQIA+ legislation is stoking fear and anxiety

By Corinne L. Mason, Professor, Women's and Gender Studies, Mount Royal University
Leah Hamilton, Professor in the Faculty of Business & Communication Studies, Mount Royal University
The Alberta Legislature has reconvened for its fall sitting, and the United Conservative Party is expected to table new anti-2SLGBTQIA+ legislation that will restrict trans women and girls’ access to sports, curtail inclusive education and ban youth from accessing gender affirming care.

Some of the potential measures include banning puberty blockers for youth, and having parents opt-in for their children to be present for formal lessons on sexual health. In addition, trans women could be…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
