Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US election: Puerto Rican voters could deliver Donald Trump an unwelcome ‘October surprise’

By Todd Landman, Professor of Political Science, University of Nottingham
As it moves into the final week, the US election campaign remains so tight that most commentators are calling it a toss-up. But Donald Trump’s campaign may have just dealt itself its own “October surprise” – something no candidate for the US president wants as it stands for a last-minute disaster.

At his much anticipated “closing argument”…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
