Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

6 reasons why people enjoy horror movies

By Shane Rogers, Lecturer in Psychology, Edith Cowan University
Coltan Scrivner, Behavioral Scientist, Arizona State University
Shannon Muir, Lecturer in psychology, Edith Cowan University
The creeping shadows and haunting decorations transform the everyday into something eerie at Halloween. And you might be thinking about scaring yourself with a good horror movie.

Grotesque imagery, extreme violence, startling jump scares and menacing characters are common elements, making viewers feel fear, dread and disgust.

We generally aim to avoid these negative…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
