Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is Donald Trump a fascist? No – he’s a new brand of authoritarian

By Geoff M Boucher, Associate Professor in Literary Studies, Deakin University
All fascists are authoritarians. But not all authoritarians are fascists. It’s crucial to understand there are other types of authoritarianism – and how they differ.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
