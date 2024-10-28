Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why building more big dams is a costly gamble for our future water security and the environment

By John Kandulu, Research Fellow, College of Business, Government and Law, Flinders University
Richard Kingsford, Professor, School of Biological, Earth and Environmental Sciences, UNSW Sydney
Sarah Ann Wheeler, Matthew Flinders Professor in Water Economics, Flinders University
Australia now has more than enough evidence that proposals to build big dams consistently underestimate both the construction costs and the harm they do.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Azerbaijani government throws support behind Georgian Dream Party amid election inconsistencies
~ Alberta’s impending anti-2SLGBTQIA+ legislation is stoking fear and anxiety
~ MC Duke: a pioneering British rapper more people should know about
~ Rising vet fees leave pet owners facing tough choices – and vets often bear the brunt
~ Scabies outbreak in UK universities – what you need to know
~ Alzheimer’s drug approved in the UK, but it won’t be available on the NHS – here’s why
~ How a Trump election win could hit the US food industry and leave millions of Americans hungry
~ Japan-style ‘tiny forests’ are taking root in British cities
~ How a crisis of truth is putting US electoral system under stress
~ US election: Puerto Rican voters could deliver Donald Trump an unwelcome ‘October surprise’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter