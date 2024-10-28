Tolerance.ca
What to do if your vote is challenged: Practical advice from a civil rights attorney for Election Day

By Karen Figueroa-Clewett, Lecturer, Agents of Change program, Department of Political Science and International Relations, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
On Election Day, you go to vote – and you’re told you’re not registered or you’re not eligible to vote. A civil rights lawyer provides a guide so voters can know their rights to cast a ballot.The Conversation


