What to do if your vote is challenged: Practical advice from a civil rights attorney for Election Day
By Karen Figueroa-Clewett, Lecturer, Agents of Change program, Department of Political Science and International Relations, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
On Election Day, you go to vote – and you’re told you’re not registered or you’re not eligible to vote. A civil rights lawyer provides a guide so voters can know their rights to cast a ballot.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, October 28, 2024