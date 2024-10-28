Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

GDP is an outdated way of measuring the health of the economy – it doesn’t reflect the health of people or the planet

By Radhika Balakrishnan, Professor Emeritus, Rutgers University
Economics and economic policy need a rethink. This is clear from the scale of inequality, joblessness, insecurity and environmental disasters we see in the world.

People feel left behind, impoverished and unvoiced. They are looking to ethno-nationalist strongmen to help them. Right-wing movements and governments are on the rise.

As an economist who has written for many decades about debunking the neoclassical approaches to economic thinking, I think there is clear evidence that the mainstream ideas and policies no longer work.

The dominant approaches to economic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cancer care in Africa: translations of key words convey fear and need to change
~ Coloured South Africans are all but erased from history textbooks – I asked learners how that makes them feel
~ My family lived the horrors of Native American boarding schools – why Biden’s apology doesn’t go far enough
~ Saudi Arabia/FIFA: Organizations demand a credible human rights assessment for 2034 World Cup bid
~ Nigeria: Escalation of mob violence emboldens impunity
~ Ecuador: One year into his term, president Noboa must avoid abuses and opacity in security policies
~ Does Britain have a working-class parliament? What Labour’s election win means for representation
~ Somaliland elections: what’s at stake for independence, stability and shifting power dynamics in the Horn of Africa
~ Why donors should ask local communities what matters to them while deciding what success looks like
~ Why do we use gasoline for small vehicles and diesel fuel for big vehicles?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter