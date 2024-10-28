Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

My family lived the horrors of Native American boarding schools – why Biden’s apology doesn’t go far enough

By Rosalyn R. LaPier, Professor of History, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
From the 19th to 20th century, Native children were physically removed from their homes and put into boarding schools. A scholar asks if that was genocide?The Conversation


