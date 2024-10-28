Tolerance.ca
Saudi Arabia/FIFA: Organizations demand a credible human rights assessment for 2034 World Cup bid

By Amnesty International
A flawed human rights assessment of Saudi Arabia’s FIFA 2034 World Cup bid by AS&H Clifford Chance – part of the global partnership of London-based law firm Clifford Chance – leaves the global firm at risk of being linked to abuses which result from the tournament, 11 organisations said today. AS&H Clifford Chance, which is based in […] The post Saudi Arabia/FIFA: Organizations demand a credible human rights assessment for 2034 World Cup bid appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


