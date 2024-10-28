Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ecuador: One year into his term, president Noboa must avoid abuses and opacity in security policies

By Amnesty International
On the eve of President Daniel Noboa’s first year in office, the evidence suggests that human rights have suffered under the current administration, Amnesty International said today in a briefing detailing its concerns, ahead of the UN Human Rights Committee’s review of Ecuador, which begins today in Geneva. In the face of rising violence, the […] The post Ecuador: One year into his term, president Noboa must avoid abuses and opacity in security policies appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


