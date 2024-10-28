Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory
Human Rights Observatory

Vampire bats – look beyond the fangs and blood to see animal friendships and unique adaptations

By Sebastian Stockmaier, Assistant Professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, University of Tennessee
You can probably picture a vampire: Pale, sharply fanged undead sucker of blood, deterred only by sunlight, religious paraphernalia and garlic. They’re gnarly creatures, often favorite subjects for movies or books. Luckily, they’re only imaginary … or are they?

There are real vampires in the world of bats. Out of over 1,400 currently described bat species, three are known to feed on blood exclusively.

The common…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
