Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What you need to know about clonazepam, the drug found in Liam Payne’s hotel room

By Michael Cole, Professor of Forensic Science, Anglia Ruskin University
Early toxicology reports suggest that former One Direction singer Liam Payne had several drugs in his system when he fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. These include pink cocaine (which comprises several drugs), cocaine, benzodiazepine and crack.

While the type of benzodiazepine wasn’t mentioned in the toxicology report, it is known that the police…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Saudi Arabia/FIFA: Organizations demand a credible human rights assessment for 2034 World Cup bid
~ Nigeria: Escalation of mob violence emboldens impunity
~ Ecuador: One year into his term, president Noboa must avoid abuses and opacity in security policies
~ Does Britain have a working-class parliament? What Labour’s election win means for representation
~ Somaliland elections: what’s at stake for independence, stability and shifting power dynamics in the Horn of Africa
~ Why donors should ask local communities what matters to them while deciding what success looks like
~ Why do we use gasoline for small vehicles and diesel fuel for big vehicles?
~ US math teachers view student performance differently based on race and gender
~ Trump’s anti-Haitian rhetoric reflects America’s long-standing racism against Haiti and its people
~ Michiganders or Michiganians? A linguist explains why the answer is clear
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter