Human Rights Observatory

Africa Summit: Address Rights Crises in DR Congo, Sudan

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Heads of state participate in the 22nd summit of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) in the Zambian capital, Lusaka, on June 8, 2023. © 2023 APAImages/Shutterstock (Nairobi) – African leaders should prioritize rights-driven solutions to the crises in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and Sudan at the 23rd Summit of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) scheduled in Bujumbura, Burundi, on October 31, 2024, Human Rights Watch said today.Summit participants should discuss steps to end the atrocities in eastern…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
