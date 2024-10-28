Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: 20 Years of Injustice for Tak Bai Massacre Victims

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Community members call for justice at a mass grave for victims of the October 2004 Tak Bai massacre, Narathiwat, Thailand, October 25, 2024. © 2024 Tohlala/AFP via Getty Images (Bangkok) – Successive Thai governments have failed to bring to justice former officials charged with murder and other offenses in connection with the deaths of 85 people, as well as injuries to hundreds following the violent dispersal of ethnic Malay Muslim protesters in Tak Bai district of Narathiwat province two decades ago, Human Rights Watch said today. The 20-year statute of limitations…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
