Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

First among equals: how Kamala Harris must rewrite the history of female political leadership to win

By Katie Pickles, Professor of History, University of Canterbury
For Kamala Harris, victory in next week’s US presidential election will mean overcoming the alpha male culture in the world’s alpha military superpower.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In 2020, Trump went to the courts after losing. This time, the legal challenges have already started
~ First-ever biomechanics study of Indigenous weapons shows what made them so deadly
~ Is FIFA’s sponsorship deal with a Saudi-owned oil giant really ‘a middle finger’ to women’s soccer?
~ ‘Consciousness, rationality and the search for meaning’: how René Magritte led the Belgian surrealist movement
~ Spreading crushed rock over farmland can remove CO₂ from the atmosphere if we do it right
~ US presidential election remains very close; late counting in Australian elections
~ We analysed 35,000 Wikipedia entries about Australian places. Some of them sanitise history
~ How do US presidential elections affect the economy and the stock market?
~ Is it a good idea to repeat a year at school?
~ How light tells you when to sleep, focus and poo
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter