Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dingoes are not mating with dogs – but that could soon change if the culling continues

By Andrew Weeks, Associate Senior Research Scientist, The University of Melbourne
Collin Ahrens, Visiting Fellow - Hawkesbury Institute for the Environment, Western Sydney University
New genetic research shows dingoes are not breeding with domestic dogs in the wild. But that could change if lethal control measures continue to decimate populations in Victoria.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ We analysed 35,000 Wikipedia entries about Australian places. Some of them sanitise history
~ How do US presidential elections affect the economy and the stock market?
~ Is it a good idea to repeat a year at school?
~ How light tells you when to sleep, focus and poo
~ Polluters must pay: how COP29 can make this a reality
~ Breast cancer in Africa: myths that need to be debunked
~ Giving feedback is a skill: 3 tips on how to do it well for students
~ ‘We knew she was a fairy when we saw her:’ How Irish folklore around spinning instructed women artisans
~ Meet the composer who claimed her music channelled the spirits of classical music icons
~ Ego, hubris and narcissism: Where Donald Trump ranks among the other 45 American presidents
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter