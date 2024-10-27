Dingoes are not mating with dogs – but that could soon change if the culling continues
By Andrew Weeks, Associate Senior Research Scientist, The University of Melbourne
Collin Ahrens, Visiting Fellow - Hawkesbury Institute for the Environment, Western Sydney University
New genetic research shows dingoes are not breeding with domestic dogs in the wild. But that could change if lethal control measures continue to decimate populations in Victoria.
© The Conversation
- Sunday, October 27, 2024