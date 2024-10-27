Breast cancer in Africa: myths that need to be debunked
By Raquel AB Duarte, Associate Professor; Head of Translational Research, University of the Witwatersrand
Caroline Dickens, Researcher, University of the Witwatersrand
Therese Dix-Peek, Associate researcher, Internal Medicine, University of the Witwatersrand
Dispelling myths around breast cancer in Africa is important so that treatment care can focus on the dire socio-economic issues facing patients.
- Sunday, October 27, 2024