Human Rights Observatory

Ego, hubris and narcissism: Where Donald Trump ranks among the other 45 American presidents

By Ronald W. Pruessen, Emeritus Professor of History, University of Toronto
Donald Trump’s not the first American president who lied or viewed himself above the law, but he’s in a league of his own in terms of narcissism and an insatiable appetite for power.The Conversation


