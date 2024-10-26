Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We analyzed 9 years of Trump political speeches, and his violent rhetoric has increased dramatically

By Nikita Savin, PhD Candidate in Political Science, University of California, Los Angeles
Daniel Treisman, Professor of Political Science, University of California, Los Angeles
Trump’s use of violent words has increased over time. By 2024, his use of violent language had surpassed nearly all other democratic politicians whose speeches 2 political scientists analyzed.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ David Crisafulli will lead the first LNP government in Queensland in a decade. Who is he?
~ Heroes or icons? Jamaicans are divided on the creation of a new national honour
~ Israel’s latest strike against Iran may actually de-escalate regional tensions – for now, at least
~ LNP wins Queensland election, likely with a clear majority
~ Gaza: Israel’s Northern Offensive Endangering Hundreds of Thousands of Civilians
~ A eulogy for Myanmar’s immortals
~ This Kenyan entrepreneur cycled through 7 states in India to tackle racism
~ Human Rights Watch Mourns Middle East Expert Joe Stork
~ Is Donald Trump a fascist? Here’s what an expert thinks
~ Animals that are all black or all white have reputations based on superstition − biases that have real effects
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter