Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza: Israel’s Northern Offensive Endangering Hundreds of Thousands of Civilians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Displaced Palestinians flee after an evacuation order by the Israeli military in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on October 23, 2024.  © 2024 Rami Zohud/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images (Beirut, October 26, 2024) – Israel’s renewed northern Gaza offensive is displacing and endangering hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, Human Rights Watch said today. Videos, photographs, satellite imagery, media reports, and UN agency reports analyzed by Human Rights Watch show that civilians are at grave risk of mass forced displacement and other atrocities as the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A eulogy for Myanmar’s immortals
~ This Kenyan entrepreneur cycled through 7 states in India to tackle racism
~ Human Rights Watch Mourns Middle East Expert Joe Stork
~ Is Donald Trump a fascist? Here’s what an expert thinks
~ Animals that are all black or all white have reputations based on superstition − biases that have real effects
~ Going down a Wikipedia rabbit hole? Science says you’re one of these three types
~ In Azerbaijan, the government takes treason seriously — or does it?
~ From Confederate general to Cherokee heritage: Why returning the name Kuwohi to the Great Smoky Mountains matters
~ Russia’s Brics summit shows determination for a new world order – but internal rifts will buy the west some time
~ Why Donald Trump’s accusations of election interference are a lose-lose situation for Keir Starmer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter