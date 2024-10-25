Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Watch Mourns Middle East Expert Joe Stork

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Joe Stork. © Human Rights Watch Joe Stork, a beloved mentor and friend to human rights activists across the Middle East and a treasured colleague whose career at Human Rights Watch spanned more than three decades, died unexpectedly on October 23, 2024, at his home in Washington, DC. He was 81.Stork, who joined Human Rights Watch in 1996 as the Middle East and North Africa Division’s advocacy director and later became the division’s deputy director, played a pivotal role in shaping the division into what it is today. One of his first assignments with Human Rights…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
