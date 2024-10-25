Tolerance.ca
Animals that are all black or all white have reputations based on superstition − biases that have real effects

By Elizabeth Carlen, Living Earth Collaborative Postdoctoral Fellow, Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis
Tyus Williams, Ph.D. Candidate in Environmental Science, Policy and Management, University of California, Berkeley
What may be scariest about a spooky black cat is the way superstition and tradition shape people’s perceptions and biases about animals based only on their color.The Conversation


