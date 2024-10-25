From Confederate general to Cherokee heritage: Why returning the name Kuwohi to the Great Smoky Mountains matters
By Seth T. Kannarr, PhD Student in Geography, University of Tennessee
Derek H. Alderman, Chancellor's Professor of Geography, University of Tennessee
Restoring Clingmans Dome to its original name of Kuwohi is a significant example of place name repatriation, or the return of an Indigenous name to a particular place or landscape.
