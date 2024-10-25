Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From Confederate general to Cherokee heritage: Why returning the name Kuwohi to the Great Smoky Mountains matters

By Seth T. Kannarr, PhD Student in Geography, University of Tennessee
Derek H. Alderman, Chancellor's Professor of Geography, University of Tennessee
Restoring Clingmans Dome to its original name of Kuwohi is a significant example of place name repatriation, or the return of an Indigenous name to a particular place or landscape.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russia’s Brics summit shows determination for a new world order – but internal rifts will buy the west some time
~ Why Donald Trump’s accusations of election interference are a lose-lose situation for Keir Starmer
~ Why billionaire philanthropy might not be as generous as you think
~ From fish to clean water, the ocean matters and here’s how to quantify the benefits
~ The US is now at risk of losing to China in the race to send people back to the Moon’s surface
~ Hamas at a crossroads: Sinwar’s death leaves a vacuum; Israeli actions make it harder to fill with a moderate
~ The Apprentice: Trump biopic is riddled with perfect examples of a man with the ‘dark triad’ of personality traits
~ From The Apprentice to It’s A Sin: the making of heroes and villains in screen depictions of Aids
~ In her first budget, the chancellor faces a minefield of risks
~ Why is Halloween spending growing when Americans are supposedly cutting back?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter