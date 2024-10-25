Doctors are preoccupied with threats of criminal charges in states with abortion bans, putting patients’ lives at risk
By Sophie Bjork-James, Assistant Professor of Anthropology, Vanderbilt University
Anna-Grace Lilly, Medical Student, University of Toledo
Isabelle Perry Newman, Medical Student, University of Virginia
A new study finds that doctors are hesitant to provide potentially lifesaving care for pregnant patients in states with abortion bans.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, October 25, 2024