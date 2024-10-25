Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Student-athletes find more power in the changing legal landscape of college sports

By Joshua Lens, Associate Professor of Instruction of Sport & Recreation Management, University of Iowa
The ability to make money through endorsements is complicating the world of college sports. Do athletes have too much power?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
