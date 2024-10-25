Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Debates about Columbus’ Spanish Jewish ancestry are not new − the claim was once a bid for social acceptance

By Devin Naar, Associate Professor of History and Jewish Studies and Chair of the Sephardic Studies Program, University of Washington
Claims about Columbus being Sephardic have bubbled up for decades. Early in the 20th century, some immigrant groups hoped proving ties to him would improve their own social standing.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In her first budget, the chancellor faces a minefield of risks
~ Why is Halloween spending growing when Americans are supposedly cutting back?
~ Florida’s new condo laws recognize the total price of living on the beach
~ Doctors are preoccupied with threats of criminal charges in states with abortion bans, putting patients’ lives at risk
~ Student-athletes find more power in the changing legal landscape of college sports
~ Why returning the name Kuwohi to the Great Smoky Mountains matters
~ Foreign countries are helping autocracies repress exiled dissidents in return for economic gain
~ Horror movies are as much a mainstay of Halloween as trick or treat − but why are they so bloody?
~ Threatening ‘the enemy within’ with force: Military ethicists explain the danger to important American traditions
~ The best horror movie you’ve never seen
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter