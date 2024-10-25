Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The long culinary history of pumpkins – from ancient Mexican soups to modern spiced lattes

By Serin Quinn, PhD Candidate, Department of History, University of Warwick
A pumpkin recipe from 1672 instructs the reader to fry egg-coated slices, mix these with raisins, sugar and fortified wine then place in a pie dish on top of apples.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Israel’s ‘generals’ plan’ to clear Palestinians from north of Gaza could pave the way for settlers to return
~ Mary Queen of Scots and the clandestine tricks of the women who kept her secrets
~ How asbestos exposure continues to be a dire health risk – 25 years after it was banned
~ Moo Deng: the celebrated hippo’s real home has disappeared – will the world restore it?
~ Why night owls struggle more when the clocks go back
~ Why ghosts wear clothes or white sheets instead of appearing in the nude
~ Playing in mud and dirt can boost your child’s immune system – here’s how
~ How Harris and Trump’s economic pledges stack up
~ Will you get an extra hour’s sleep this weekend? Probably not, new research says
~ World Update: Ukraine faces prospect of defeat – but the west must ensure a just peace
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter