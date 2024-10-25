Moo Deng: the celebrated hippo’s real home has disappeared – will the world restore it?
By Huanyuan Zhang-Zheng, College Lecturer at Worcester College, and Postdoctoral Researcher at School of Geography and the Environment, University of Oxford
Sulemana Bawa, PhD Candidate in Conservation Biology, University of Oxford
The playful and pudgy mammal that went viral from its Thai zoo enclosure has a sad story to tell about her fellows hippos.
Moo Deng is the two-month-old pygmy hippo who flicks her ears in joy and likes splashing in water. She lives the life of a superstar at Khao Kheow Open Zoo, where huge crowds have massed – but the chances of spotting her relatives in the wild are slim.
Pygmy hippos (Choeropsis liberiensis) are endangered and estimated…
© The Conversation
