Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Moo Deng: the celebrated hippo’s real home has disappeared – will the world restore it?

By Huanyuan Zhang-Zheng, College Lecturer at Worcester College, and Postdoctoral Researcher at School of Geography and the Environment, University of Oxford
Sulemana Bawa, PhD Candidate in Conservation Biology, University of Oxford
The playful and pudgy mammal that went viral from its Thai zoo enclosure has a sad story to tell about her fellows hippos.

Moo Deng is the two-month-old pygmy hippo who flicks her ears in joy and likes splashing in water. She lives the life of a superstar at Khao Kheow Open Zoo, where huge crowds have massed – but the chances of spotting her relatives in the wild are slim.

Pygmy hippos (Choeropsis liberiensis) are endangered and estimatedThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The long culinary history of pumpkins – from ancient Mexican soups to modern spiced lattes
~ Israel’s ‘generals’ plan’ to clear Palestinians from north of Gaza could pave the way for settlers to return
~ Mary Queen of Scots and the clandestine tricks of the women who kept her secrets
~ How asbestos exposure continues to be a dire health risk – 25 years after it was banned
~ Why night owls struggle more when the clocks go back
~ Why ghosts wear clothes or white sheets instead of appearing in the nude
~ Playing in mud and dirt can boost your child’s immune system – here’s how
~ How Harris and Trump’s economic pledges stack up
~ Will you get an extra hour’s sleep this weekend? Probably not, new research says
~ World Update: Ukraine faces prospect of defeat – but the west must ensure a just peace
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter