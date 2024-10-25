Tolerance.ca
Playing in mud and dirt can boost your child’s immune system – here’s how

By Samuel J. White, Associate Professor & Head of Projects, York St John University
Philippe B. Wilson, Associate Pro Vice-Chancellor: Innovation and Knowledge Exchange, York St John University
With the popularity of CleanTok on social media, we’re constantly being reminded about how dirty everything around us is. But while you might feel you should disinfect every surface in your home or send your child off to school with antibacterial gels so their hands stay clean, science actually shows us that being exposed to a bit of dirt can be good for kids’ health.

Evidence suggests that exposure to the microbes in dirt might…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
