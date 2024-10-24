Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rights expert calls for ending discriminatory policies and practices in sport

The UN Special Rapporteur on cultural rights called on Thursday for States to act now to remove stereotypes in sport and ensure non-discrimination for all those competing. 


© United Nations -
